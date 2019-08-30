Road closures announced for the Goldwings Light Parade in Scarborough on Saturday September 7

Drivers have been reminded of road closures in Scarborough when the annual Goldwings Light Parade takes place, on Saturday September 7.

The parade of Honda motorbikes is now in its 11th year, and has raised thousands for charity.

West Pier car park will be closed from 6pm on Friday September 6 until 10pm on Saturday September 7. Around 100 motorbikes and trikes are set to be on display, and take part in the evening parade.

On the Saturday, Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and Eastborough (from Globe Street to the seafront) will be closed from 7.30pm until 10pm to allow the parade to take place.

At 8pm the parade will set off from West Pier and go along Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive before returning to the pier.

A grand finale of fireworks, sponsored by the South Bay Traders Association, will take place on South Bay at 9.30pm.

Between 10,000 and 15,000 spectators are expected to watch the spectacle.

A Scarborough Council spokesperson said: "The council would like to thank local residents and businesses for their understanding and appreciation of the public safety requirements that need to be in place for what is a very popular community event."