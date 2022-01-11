Robin Hood's Bay sea wall set for £850,000 work as 'doing nothing not an option'

The council has already secured £759,000 towards the project from the Environment Agency, Fylingdales Parish Council and the Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.

The money will be spent on construction works involving the removal and replacement of concrete panels in the existing defensive wall, which is nearing the end of its useful life.

New sections of the reinforced concrete parapet at the top of the wall would be formed, and the steel handrail, which runs along the whole of the structure, would be replaced.

Part of the sea wall at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby - picture in 2016 when a mosaic was installed along part of the wall.

The repairs would also see drainage from the promenade improved.

The work is required to ensure the life of the wall is extended as long as possible.

Its current age and constant exposure to the elements means corrosion and cracking of the concrete is a problem.

Sited at the western end of Robin Hood’s Bay, the seawall has a reinforced concrete face made up of columns and panels and is backfilled with more concrete.

It came into use in 1974.

It directly protects 40 properties, which would most likely be entirely consumed by the sea in the next five decades if it wasn’t there.

The wider Robin Hood’s Bay seawall capital maintenance scheme is designed to better protect a total of 186 properties from coastal erosion during the next century.

The council’s proposed £850,000 contribution to the project would be the first of several expected phases of work to ensure the defences continue to do their job.

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for environment and sustainability, said: “One of the downsides of being on the amazing North Yorkshire coast means some of our communities are at the mercy of the very waters which attract visitors here.

“We have duty to do what we can to minimise the impact of coastal erosion.

"Doing nothing with the sea wall at Robin Hood’s Bay is not an option.