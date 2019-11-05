Room with a pew - apartment for sale in former Scarborough church brings the wow factor

A converted apartment in Scarborough’s old Trinity Church boasting feature stained glass in the hallway is bringing the ‘wow factor’ to the property market.

The apartment on the south side of town is part of an 11 flat block with characterful communal space and a spacious and well thought out interior.

Trinity Church Court, Scarborough - �150,000.

The large communal hallway has feature stained glass, stone flagged floor, galleried landing and vaulted roof.

There is also a large communal garden.

The apartment opens into a hallway from which are two ground floor double bedrooms.

The master bedroom has a generous en-suite which has a modern three piece suite with a shower over the bath and an architectural feature stone column.

The first floor opens out into a living space boasting impressive architectural features and a vaulted ceiling.

Estate agents Ellis Hay believe the property will appeal to a large range of buyers, both as an impressive first time buy or for those looking to downsize and live in a lovely property with great amenities.

On the market for £150,000 with Ellis Hay - call 01723 350077. No onward chain.