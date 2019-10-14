Rotary clubs across Yorkshire hold annual conference at Scarborough's Spa

Hundreds of Rotarians from Rotary Clubs across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire gathered in Scarborough for their annual three day conference.

The District 1040 Conference, which was held at The Spa from 11 to 13 October, included a full programme aimed at informing, educating ,entertaining and inspiring delegates in the work of Rotary, an international organisation whose main aim is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide service to local communities across the globe.

There are over 35,000 clubs worldwide and 1.2 million members. The Conference encompasses nearly 100 of these clubs with approximately 2,000 members.

In Scarborough there are two Rotary Clubs, The Rotary Club of Scarborough and The Scarborough Cavaliers. Both Rotary Clubs meet weekly at The Scarborough Rugby Club, Scalby and The Downe Arms in Wykeham respectively.

Whilst the Conference was primarily for existing Rotarians, the people of Scarborough and visitors to the town were encouraged to and accepted the opportunity to call in at The Spa and to get to know what Rotary is about and to meet with Rotarians and others in the voluntary sector.

Current District Governor Manoj Joshi said: “I am privileged to be the current District Governor of such an organisation and I hope that people who attended either over or during the three days of our conference will have left it better equipped to understand and pursue Rotary service. Above all, I wanted people to feel empowered to work for the greater good.”

John Riby, the President of the Rotary Club of Scarborough echoed Manoj Joshi’s comments, adding: “It is a real bonus for our Town that the District 1040 Conference continues to be staged in Scarborough. Not only does it provide important and added value to the Town’s Conference trade and local economy, but it also helps to showcase what Rotary is about for those who may not yet appreciate the objectives and role of Clubs such as ours.

"We hope that anyone who attended The Spa during the conference and is interested in what Rotary can offer will get in touch with us. We are particularly interested to hear from younger professionals who would like to contribute to our local community and elsewhere and in doing so to enjoy the benefits that being a Rotarian can bring to their professional and family life.”

The Conference was launched by Manoj Joshi together with The Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Hazel Lynskey who praised the work of Rotary Clubs in Scarborough and across the world.