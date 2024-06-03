Royal Navy veteran from village near Whitby creates D Day poppies tribute
Andy Pitt, who served in the Royal Navy, has created a display of poppies which runs the full length of his property, along with a silhouette of a soldier,
along a grass verge.
Mr Pitt said the original D-day date was June 3, which is his birthday, but it was delayed as it wasn’t considered safe to put ships out in a storm, so they went out on June 6 instead.
"I served in the Royal Navy when I was younger and was only three days old when the landings took place,” he said.
"I've done it out of respect to the troops.
"It was nice to do a tribute to the D-day landings so that it’s not forgotten across the country, including in the remote areas.”