Royal Navy veteran from village near Whitby creates D Day poppies tribute

A man from Great Fryupdale has been inspired to create a touching tribute to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Andy Pitt, who served in the Royal Navy, has created a display of poppies which runs the full length of his property, along with a silhouette of a soldier,

along a grass verge.

Mr Pitt said the original D-day date was June 3, which is his birthday, but it was delayed as it wasn’t considered safe to put ships out in a storm, so they went out on June 6 instead.

Andy Pitt of Great Fryupdale and his display to honour the D Day landings.picture: Richard Ponter

"I served in the Royal Navy when I was younger and was only three days old when the landings took place,” he said.

"I've done it out of respect to the troops.