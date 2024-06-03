Royal Navy veteran from village near Whitby creates D Day poppies tribute

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 11:05 BST
A man from Great Fryupdale has been inspired to create a touching tribute to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Andy Pitt, who served in the Royal Navy, has created a display of poppies which runs the full length of his property, along with a silhouette of a soldier,

along a grass verge.

Mr Pitt said the original D-day date was June 3, which is his birthday, but it was delayed as it wasn’t considered safe to put ships out in a storm, so they went out on June 6 instead.

Andy Pitt of Great Fryupdale and his display to honour the D Day landings.picture: Richard PonterAndy Pitt of Great Fryupdale and his display to honour the D Day landings.picture: Richard Ponter
Andy Pitt of Great Fryupdale and his display to honour the D Day landings.picture: Richard Ponter

"I served in the Royal Navy when I was younger and was only three days old when the landings took place,” he said.

"I've done it out of respect to the troops.

"It was nice to do a tribute to the D-day landings so that it’s not forgotten across the country, including in the remote areas.”

Events are also due to take place in Danby and Robin Hood’s Bay on June 6.

