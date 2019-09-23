Runners are set a tidy task at McCain 10k

A record number of runners will tackle this year’s McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k.

Some 2,776 runners will take part in the event this Sunday (September 29) and they will also be doing their bit for the environment.

To make the run more environmentally-friendly, runners have been asked to bring their own water bottles or can pick up a paper cup or aluminium can rather than using the usual plastic bottles.

The 10k follows a course from Scarborough Spa along the seafront and around the Marine Drive to the Sands complex, then through Peasholm Gardens, past the Open Air Theatre to the Sea Life Centre and then back via the seafront, to the Spa. The 10k will be followed by two family fun runs at 1.6k and 2.5k.

This year, 52% of the entries are ladies and 48% men, with the youngest female runner 15-year-old Molly Hanson from Hull and the youngest male, Will Crisp, also 15, from York.

Organisers of the event, Scarborough Athletic Club, have got two inspirational runners to start this year’s run.

Author, blogger and running inspiration Nicky Lopez and the creator of the popular running community Facebook page ‘Running the World’, Marc Dobson will start the run and then join competitors on the course.

The club says it has been delighted by the response to this year’s race and is looking forward to the event.

Joint Race director Melanie Padgham said: “Even with an increase to 2,700, entries for this year’s race were snapped up in just a matter of hours and we are really pleased at the response.

“We are thrilled that Nicky and Marc are able to join us to start the race – can’t think of any more inspirational pair to start the race. Previously, runners were given bottles of water but this year we will be using recyclable aluminium cans and paper cups instead.

“Mutiny and Taylor’s restaurants are supporting the event by supplying water along the course so runners can fill their own water bottles or grab a paper cup of water. Recyclable Aluminium cans are available as back up if we have a hot day.”