Runners’ tasty treats on Malton’s 10k route

Taking place on Sunday, August 25, the Marathon Du Malton will combine locally made gourmet food and drink with a 10K route set around the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside, starting and finishing in Malton’s Market Place.

Inspired by the Marathon Du Medoc in France’s wine region, the race starts with a toast of wine, followed by food and drink stops around the course, with runners (or walkers) being encouraged to take their time and enjoy the party atmosphere.

Participants and those cheering them on are encouraged to wear fancy dress with a food and drink theme, last year saw all sorts of inventive outfits including giant strawberries, grapes, hotdogs and lobsters to name but a few.

At intervals along the route will be delicious treats from local award-winning producers, such as award winning beer from Brass Castle Brewery, macarons baked by Malton based Florian Poirot, mini Yorkshire puddings with roast beef from Malton Cookery School, McMillans of Malton have teamed up with local producer Sloemotion to offer samples of their Hedgerow Gin and The Talbot chefs will be cooking up mini burger sliders.

A selection of vegan treats will also be available from Malton based deli The Purple Carrot.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Visit Malton Director, said: “The Marathon Du Malton brings a real party atmosphere to town, with groups of all ages in fancy dress taking part in this really fun event inspired by the original Marathon Du Medoc. All the family will be able to get involved, from crowd support along the route to picnicking by the finish line in the Market Place.

“What better way to celebrate the best of Malton’s food and drink offerings while having the chance to take in some of the stunning local countryside and balancing the treats with exercise, but overall, plenty of laughter?

“We’ve increased the capacity this year and tickets are already selling like hot cakes.”

Tickets, which include all the food and drink on the course, can be booked at www.visitmalton.com and cost £25, plus booking fee.