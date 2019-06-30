Ryedale history group visits Bomber Command Centre

Members of Ryedale Family History Group placed poppies alongside the names of the local men who died in World War Two and were part of Bomber Command.

They are commemorated on the Wall of Names Memorial at The International Bomber Command Centre at Lincoln.

In Ryedale there were 27 men who were involved in Bomber Command and who are remembered on the memorials at the centre.

Whilst there Peter Braithwaite presented a file containing mini biographies of all the Ryedale men who were killed while with Bomber Command to the Centre’s archivist Carol Gibson.

Mr Braithwaite, manager of the War Memorials Project, said: “We have been researching the lives and war service of those commemorated on the many Memorials across Ryedale and have produced a number of books that our volunteers have written.”

The centre is a place of recognition and remembrance.

The Spire Memorial, which is the tallest War Memorial in the UK, is surrounded by 23 walls containing 271 individual panels with over 58,000 names of the men and women who were killed serving Bomber Command inscribed on them.

In addition to the memorials there are Peace Gardens to spend time in, along with an exhibition to view.