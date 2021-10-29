Saint Catherine’s and North Yorkshire Water Park set to team up for Santa Dash 2021

The Santa Dash is one of St Catherine's most popular fundraisers,

The hospice has teamed up with North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham to host a group run on Sunday December 12, starting at 10am.

Participants will follow a beautiful circular route around one of the water park’s lakes – with the choice of running or walking 2.5K or 5K. The circuit is a gravel trail already popular with walkers and is accessible to all ages and abilities, with dogs on leads welcome.

Anyone who can’t make it on December 12, or who would prefer to do their own run on any day during December at a location of their choice, is welcome to take on their own ‘do it your way’ Santa Dash.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited to be hosting a group Santa Dash again this year. It will be wonderful to see an army of Santas strolling or sprinting round the lake at North Yorkshire Water Park.

“A huge thank you to the water park team for joining forces with us and offering the use of their brilliant facilities for what promises to be a fun-filled event. We are also looking forward to seeing what our ‘do it your way’ dashers are up to throughout December and will be encouraging participants to share their photos and routes on social media.”

James Whitehead, operations manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: "The Santa Dash is such a popular event and we're really honoured to be able to host it at the North Yorkshire Water Park this year. We hope to see as many Santas taking part as possible, and of course that we can raise money to really make a difference in the community."

Registration for both ‘do it your way’ and event participants is free – find out more and sign up at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/santa-dash-2021/

Facilities at the water park site include free parking, toilets and the café will be open serving refreshments. The waterpark will kindly be offering a mince pie and mulled wine to participants and spectators for £2 with all the proceeds going to Saint Catherine’s.

There will also be the chance to try stand-up paddle boarding while dressed as Santa. People can sign up on the day for £12 which includes a donation to Saint Catherine’s. Instruction, wetsuits for under Santa suits and a buoyancy aid will be provided.

By raising funds for Saint Catherine’s this Christmas, you can make a real difference to the lives of local people who are receiving end-of-life care. For example:

£20 could pay for an in-patient’s meals and refreshments for Christmas Day

£50 could pay for a series of therapy sessions for a patient

£200 could pay for our Hospice at Home team to visit four patients in their homes

£500 could pay for a stay in the hospice over Christmas.

To register go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/santa-dash-2021/You can also register or find out more by calling the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.