Would you like to see your photograph featured in the 2026 Saint Catherine’s calendar?

An appeal has been launched to find 12 special images for the charity’s annual calendar, which is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds.

The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the area – with copies even ordered from abroad.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “We really enjoy seeing our supporters’ photos each year as they start coming in for the next year’s calendar.

September image - Whitby Abbey by Beverley Senturk.

"We have some talented photographers in this area and beautiful scenery.

"We know how much it means to people when they see one of their photos in the Saint Catherine’s calendar.”

For the next calendar, Saint Catherine’s is looking for images which are:

- Landscape format and full colour

March image - Scarborough Castle by Tony Millward.

- From the area covered by Saint Catherine’s, which includes Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale, Bridlington and Driffield.

- A good mixture of spring, summer, autumn and winter.

Anyone can submit an image for consideration (maximum four entries per person), and the 12 selected images will be printed in the calendar alongside the sender’s name.

Winter images will also be considered for use on the Saint Catherine’s Christmas cards.

The deadline for submissions is Friday May 2.

Please email your photographs with your name and telephone number to [email protected] and for more information call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.