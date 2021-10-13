Saint Catherine's black tie dinner - how to get tickets for concert featuring Cloughton Rat Pack

Cooplands and Asquith & Co will be supporting a special black tie dinner and concert featuring Scarborough’s very own Cloughton Rat Pack.

The event will take place at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday November 13.

Table seats for the event including dinner are now sold out.

Tracy Calcraft, Rachel Donaldson, Jane Harland and Richard Barwick outside Cooplands Eats & Seats.

However, concert-only tickets are now on sale priced at £15.

The event is set to raise thousands of pounds for patient care – and this will be maximised due to the support of the event sponsors, who were both keen to get involved in helping a local charity after what has been a very difficult 18 months.

Caroline Jones, Customer & Marketing Director at Cooplands, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Saint Catherine’s Hospice in hosting such a spectacular night.

"As a local Scarborough business, we are proud to be able to support a local charity.

Richard Barwick, Danielle Sharpe, Callum Butcher, Mark Asquith, Rebecca Dent, Kelly Bullock, Christopher Thompson, John Hall, Jennifer Springham, Charlotte Sharp and Tracy Calcraft outside Asquith & Co.

"Saint Catherine’s Hospice are a key part of the local community and do amazing work every single day”

Mark Asquith, Managing Director of Asquith and Co. said: “We’re very excited to be jointly sponsoring such a fantastic event.

“Saint Catherine’s is well known for being there to support members of our community during some of the most difficult times any family can face.

"We are proud to be able to contribute and raise awareness of what is undoubtedly one of the most vital and cherished services on the East Coast.”

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are delighted that as face-to-face events begin to start up again, we have been able to count on the support of our wonderful community - and businesses are a hugely important part of that.

“Everyone has been through such a challenging time during the pandemic, and to have the backing of Cooplands and Asquith & Co at this major event will mean that we are raising as much as possible for patient care.

“Thank you also to everyone who has bought a ticket so far.

"We do still have some show-only tickets available, so please do come and join us for what promises to be a fantastic night.”

Visit https://my.saintcatherines.org.uk/events.aspx?eventID=1013 to find out more, or to buy show-only tickets for £15.