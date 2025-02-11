Saint Catherine’s encourages fundraisers in Scarborough area to brave the mud and Get Caked!

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:37 BST
Daring fundraisers are being encouraged to Get Caked! at a muddy obstacle challenge event in aid of Saint Catherine’s.

Get Caked! will take place on Sunday May 4 at Sledmere House and features a five-mile course of wet and muddy fun as participants climb over, jump through, crawl under and run across natural and man-made obstacles.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “As the name suggests, you will get muddy!

“So be prepared for a fun, memorable day – and a great way to raise much-needed funds for patient care at Saint Catherine’s.”

Gat Caked! to help Saint Catherine's.placeholder image
Gat Caked! to help Saint Catherine's.

Every participant will receive a medal and cake on the finish line.

Parking and basic changing facilities are available and there will be plenty of refreshments.

You need to be 15 or older to take part in Get Caked and 15, 16 and 17-year-olds need to be accompanied by a paying adult.

Saint Catherine’s is working in partnership with Dove House Hospice in Hull, which is organising the event.

Go to www.getcaked.org.uk to sign up or find out more.

When registering online, select Saint Catherine's Hospice in the chosen charity dropdown box and all the proceeds of your fundraising will go direct to patient care at Saint Catherine's.

Go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk for more details on Saint Catherine’s 2025 events or call fundraising on (01723) 378406.

