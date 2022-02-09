Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough delighted at £1,655 Freemasons grant

The grant from Freemasons in the Province of Yorkshire North and East Ridings comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) and will go towards providing patient care both in the in-patient unit and for those who wish to remain at home towards the end of life.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re very grateful to the Freemasons of Yorkshire North and East Ridings for their generous grant, which will make a big difference to our patients and their loved ones.

"It will ensure they continue to receive the care they need, free of charge, 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured from left: David Chambers (Deputy Provincial Grand Master of the Province), Mike Roberts (representing the Masonic Charitable Foundation), Susan Stephenson (communications and marketing manager, Saint Catherine’s) and Jo Brooke (fundraising operations assistant, Saint Catherine’s).

David Chambers, The Deputy Provincial Grand Master of the Province, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

"They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times.

“The Masonic Charitable Foundation, based in London, is a significant supporter of hospices countrywide and we, as a Province, are grateful for Saint Catherine’s being one of the 227 hospices chosen to receive its ongoing support.

"In addition, throughout the year, our members frequently provide local assistance via its individual Lodges and Chapters and the hospice knows that we will continue to support it whenever and in whatever way we can.”

This is just one of 227 grants to hospices around the country from Freemasons.

In total, £600,000 will be donated to hospices all over England and Wales this year.

This includes £300,000 which will be distributed to each hospice that receives less than 60% funding from the NHS.

A further £300,000 will be provided to individual hospices across England and Wales via Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice care.

The MCF is partnering with Hospice UK to re-imagine day hospice services.