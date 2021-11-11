Saint Catherine's launches Light up a Life appeal to support Yorkshire coast patients over Christmas

Debbie and Adrian Luty, in hospital.

The appeal aims to raise much-needed funds to ensure that no family is left without support at the time when they need it the most.

Due to ongoing Covid safety guidelines, Saint Catherine’s is unable to run any Light up a Life services this year.

However, the charity is inviting supporters to share messages of remembrance and love by writing a message on special Light up a Life baubles, which have been posted out to regular supporters.

The baubles will then be displayed in Saint Catherine’s shop windows over the Christmas period.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We are always so grateful for the support shown to Saint Catherine’s by our local community.

"We hope that our Light up a Life appeal will bring everyone together this Christmas with the shared goal of giving the greatest gift there is – the gift of care.

"Thank you to all our supporters, old and new, for everything you do in aid of Saint Catherine’s.”

Supporter Adrian Luty, who lives in Hunmanby, has shared his wife Debbie’s story as part of this year’s Light up a Life appeal.

Adrian said: “In November 2020 I lost my wonderful wife Debbie after a two-year battle with cancer at only 44 years old.

"Saint Catherine’s looked after and nursed Debbie through her last six weeks of life, something I will never be able to thank them enough for.

"They looked after us both, allowing me to stay with and be by Debbie’s side for the whole time.

“I cannot describe how we would have coped without this.

"The hospice and all its staff were just so incredibly compassionate, loving and caring.

"We are so lucky to have this facility and the work they do, both in the hospice and community, it is so incredibly special and amazing.

“We have been blessed with kindness, love and care from Saint Catherine’s.

"By supporting the Light up a Life Appeal, you are helping to ensure this specialist, outstanding care is available to future patients and their families too.

"Thank you.”

How you donation can make a difference

£20 could pay for an in-patient’s meals and refreshments for Christmas Day.

£50 could pay for a series of therapy sessions for a patient.

£200 could pay for our Hospice at Home team to visit four patients in their homes.

£500 could pay for a stay in the hospice over Christmas.

Click here if you would like to make a donation as part of this year’s Light up a Life Appeal, or call (01723) 378406.

Cheques payable to Saint Catherine’s Hospice can be posted to Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Light up a Life Appeal, Fundraising Department, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, YO12 5RE.