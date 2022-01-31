Saint Catherine's launches spring raffle - see how you can land top prize of £2,500

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday March 17 and the prizes are as follows:

First prize - £2,500

Second prize - £250

A previous raffle being drawn by Leona Simmons, senior healthcare assistant.

Third prize - 5 x £50

One of our previous winners was in fact a former patient, who had been supported as an outpatient at Saint Catherine’s.

Denyce Dearing, of Bridlington, was thrilled to win £250 and thanked Saint Catherine’s for the care she had received at the lymphoedema clinic.

She said: “It’s a lovely place – I didn’t know what to expect but everyone was so helpful and pleasant.

Previous Saint Catherine's spring raffle winner Denyce Dearing.

"We were made to feel very welcome every time we came in and I’ve had such benefits from the treatment.”

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “In the uncertain times we live in, we are forever grateful for the care and kindness we receive as an organisation. To enable us to care for our patients, we first need to receive that care from our community, which has never wavered as we all continue to navigate our way through the pandemic.

“One of the ways you can help is by taking part in our spring raffle.

"Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director.

"It costs around £5m a year to run all of our services.

"With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.

“Our services make such a difference – here are some of the comments we have received recently about our care.”

“Thank you all so much for your wonderful compassion and care for my husband and me.

"It was a rough few months and it was great knowing you were there, day or night.

"Keep on being awesome.”

“You went above and beyond and made what was a traumatic time a bit more bearable.

"I will hold a special place in my heart for every one of you, you truly are angels.”