Saint Catherine’s launches summer raffle in aid of patient care across Scarborough area

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday September 15 and the prizes are:

First prize - £2,500

Second prize - £250

Previous Saint Catherine's raffle winner, David Gray.

Third prize - 5 x £50

In Saint Catherine’s spring raffle, David Gray, of Scarborough, was thrilled to win the top prize of £2,500.

He said: “I entered the raffle as a way of supporting Saint Catherine’s and not with any hope or expectation of winning.

"My wife and I were sitting enjoying the sunshine in North Bay and it was a moment of complete and utter shock to receive a telephone call telling me that I had won.

“I have shared my winnings with my children and grandchildren and have made a donation back to the hospice.

"Saint Catherine’s is a charity that does much needed and wonderful work in the community as well as the hospice, relying on fundraising to cover the costs of patient care, and I am happy to support this.”

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.

"It costs around £5m a year to run all of our services.

"With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”