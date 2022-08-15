Saint Catherine’s launches summer raffle in aid of patient care across Scarborough area

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday September 15 and the prizes are:
First prize - £2,500
Second prize - £250
Third prize - 5 x £50
In Saint Catherine’s spring raffle, David Gray, of Scarborough, was thrilled to win the top prize of £2,500.
He said: “I entered the raffle as a way of supporting Saint Catherine’s and not with any hope or expectation of winning.
"My wife and I were sitting enjoying the sunshine in North Bay and it was a moment of complete and utter shock to receive a telephone call telling me that I had won.
“I have shared my winnings with my children and grandchildren and have made a donation back to the hospice.
"Saint Catherine’s is a charity that does much needed and wonderful work in the community as well as the hospice, relying on fundraising to cover the costs of patient care, and I am happy to support this.”
Read More
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.
"It costs around £5m a year to run all of our services.
"With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”
Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops – visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/ to order online.