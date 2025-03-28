Saint Catherine's to host 40th anniversary Spring Céilí and Hog Roast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This special event takes place on Sunday May 4 (May Bank Holiday), from 4pm to 10pm at the stunning Carr Mount Estate in Ruswarp.
Set within two breathtaking giant tipis, this magical countryside experience will feature fantastic live music from Roisin Ban, a mouth-watering hog roast feast prepared by head chef Jon Smith, and a vibrant céilí where guests can dance the night away.
Whether you’re an experienced dancer or a complete beginner, the talented céilí band and caller will guide you through the steps.
Event highlights
- Live folk music and licensed bar
- Hog Roast feast
- Lively Céilí dancing
- Raffle and announcements
Ticket Prices
- Event only – £25 per person (includes food and entertainment)
- Event and transport – £35 per person (includes return coach transport from Saint Catherine’s Hospice)
- Group ticket discounts available – call 01723 378406 to discuss options
For those opting for event and transport, the return coach will depart from Saint Catherine’s Hospice at 3.15pm, arriving at Carr Mount Estate for the event.
The return journey will leave at 10.15pm, arriving back at the Hospice by around 10.45pm.
Onsite car parking is available.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/ceili-hog-roast/ or call Saint Catherine’s Fundraising Team on (01723) 378406.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.