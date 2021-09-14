Santa Express on North Yorkshire Moors Railway - here's how to get your tickets

Santa and his team of elves will be returning to the heritage railway this Christmas for a magical journey for all the family.

For just £26 per person, hop on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station and enjoy an enchanting one-hour train journey with a meet and greet with Santa Claus as well as a special Christmas present and NYMR backpack for each child.

Pickering Santa Special dates and times

Meet a very special guest on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on December 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and 20 to 24 at 9.35am, 11.10am, 1.55pm and 3.30pm.

Grosmont Santa Specials dates and times

Santa Specials will depart from Grosmont Station on December 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and 20 to 24 at 10.15am, 12.30pm and 2.35pm.

Special Group Rates and discounts are also available from £23 per adult and child tickets and can be booked via NYMR’s Group Travel Coordinator on 01751 477700.

Steam train in winter.

Visit nymr.co.uk/santa-specials to book Santa Specials tickets.

Children under 12 months can travel on the service free of charge however a seat or a gift will not be provided.