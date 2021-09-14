Santa Express on North Yorkshire Moors Railway - here's how to get your tickets
Tickets are now on sale for the Santa Express, the ultimate festive outing at The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).
Santa and his team of elves will be returning to the heritage railway this Christmas for a magical journey for all the family.
For just £26 per person, hop on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station and enjoy an enchanting one-hour train journey with a meet and greet with Santa Claus as well as a special Christmas present and NYMR backpack for each child.
Pickering Santa Special dates and times
Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on December 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and 20 to 24 at 9.35am, 11.10am, 1.55pm and 3.30pm.
Grosmont Santa Specials dates and times
Santa Specials will depart from Grosmont Station on December 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and 20 to 24 at 10.15am, 12.30pm and 2.35pm.
Special Group Rates and discounts are also available from £23 per adult and child tickets and can be booked via NYMR’s Group Travel Coordinator on 01751 477700.
Visit nymr.co.uk/santa-specials to book Santa Specials tickets.
Children under 12 months can travel on the service free of charge however a seat or a gift will not be provided.
If you would like to provide your own present, Santa will be happy to hand this out.