'Save our sausage': Scarborough couple's plea for help with dog's 'life saving' treatment

A Scarborough couple have set up a fundraising page to help cover the costs of their dog's "life saving" treatment.

Luci and Amy Spivey-Thirkill adopted King Billy, a long haired miniature Dachshund, in June 2017 from Ryedale Dog Rescue after "falling in love with him from day one". The pair live in Scarborough with their two dogs Billy and Ralphie.

Luci, Billy and Amy

The five-year-old dog now needs an MRI and spine surgery, costing £6,000, after falling ill on October 2.

Luci, a sales and training adviser, said: "We noticed that Billy had started to look a little under the weather and wasn’t himself, we called the emergency vet who advised us to take Billy in to our registered vet first thing in the morning.

"We took Billy to see our vet John at Companion Care Scarborough, who’s amazing! He said that Billy was showing signs of Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) which is a common health problem in Dachshunds."

Following the visit the couple said that he could still walk "but with a little bit of a wobble" and a range of medication was prescribed.

Amy and Billy

However, in just 48 hours Billy began dragging his legs behind him and when the Luci and Amy took him back to the vets had lost total mobility of his hind legs.

The 32-year-old added: "We had two options, a trip up to Newcastle for an MRI scan and an emergency operation on his spine and then the worst possible option which we didn’t even consider.

"We took Billy straight up to Newcastle to find out that one of his discs had burst which had then bruised his spinal cord so the operation needed to be performed ASAP for any chance of success.

"Billy’s first round of medication was £400 which made for an expensive morning but anything to make him better. However, at Newcastle we learned that if we had any chance of keeping Billy with us he would need this MRI and spine surgery but the snag was it would cost a lot of money. £6,000 to be exact."

Luci and Billy

Amy, a machine operator, and Luci are liable for all costs as they were unable to insure Billy.

Despite working full time, the couple "quite simply don’t have the money" and "are hoping to appeal to our friends, family, neighbours and dog lovers alike to help us a little with costs for King Billy’s life saving treatment."

Currently, the vets have agreed payment over the next 12 months to help out Luci and Amy, both 32, but they "need some help".

More information can be found on the fundraising page here.