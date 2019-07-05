Scaborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team to host open day to thank community for their support

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team are hosting an open day on Saturday July 13.

There will be equipment demonstrations, talks on staying safe in the hills, a BBQ, refreshments, face painting, a raffle and at midday the team's new Incident Control Vehicle will be unveiled.

A spokesperson from the team said: "The open day is our chance to say thank you to the local community, members of the public and businesses without whose support we would not be able to deliver the service we do."

The event will take place at Snainton from 11am to 3pm.