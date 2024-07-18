Scandinavian marching bands bring colour and music to Scarborough
For decades the yearly influx of Scandinavian junior musicians has distinctively marked the summer months in Scarborough, having become an established familiar tradition for well over half a century.
With a programme featuring daily street concerts, evening performances and a competition night at The Grand Hotel, it also included an improvised rehearsal/performance by a mass ensemble of a number of bands that comprised nearly 80 musicians.
This year additionally saw another special impromptu concert for the English Heritage visitors at Scarborough Castle.
In previous years the Norwegian bands have also performed in the yearly Armed Services Day in inaugurating the day’s events with their own seafront parade.
The Scarborough festival is coordinated by Club England who have been bringing Scandinavian student groups and school bands to the town since 1968.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.