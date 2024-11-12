Scarborough-based actor Georgie Samuels will be making her West End debut next month

Scarborough-based actor Georgie Samuels will be making her West End debut this at the Trafalgar Theatre in London next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgie is well known on the local amateur dramatics scene, having played lead roles for what is now Scarborough Theatre Company, Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company and Tim Tubbs’ UK Foundation for Dance.

She played the lead role in Sweet Charity, was Bianca in Kiss Me Kate, played the musical hall star Adelaid Adams in Calamity Jane and Badger in an outdoor production of Wind in the Willows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also worked at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for more than 20 years.

After encouragement from professional director and artistic director of the Stephen Joseph Paul Robinson, Georgie decided to follow her dream to go to drama School,

After graduating from the first cohort of the Acting degree at Leeds Conservatoire last year, she got her first professional engagement at the Little Angel Theatre in London.

Georgie originated the role of Mum in Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, a world premiere musical adapted by Samantha Lane and Barb Jungr, based on the successful Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical tells the tale of avid reader Charlie and his playful sister Izzy – she thinks reading his boring and Charlie does not want to play. It’s up to Mum to strike a balance that engages both the children with the help of some amazing puppets.

After an initial run at the Little Angel Theatre in Islington last Christmas and spending the year on a UK tour with the show, Georgie is delighted to be taking it into the West End.

“I’m over the moon to be performing in the West End, it really is a dream come true,” said Georgie.

After my lifetime ambition of becoming an actor, I can’t quite believe this is my job,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book can be seen at the Trafalgar Theatre from Thursday December 5 and Sunday January.

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book is co-produced by Little Angel Theatre, Lowry and Rose Theatre.

It was adapted by Samantha Lane and Barb Jungr, directed by Samatha Lane with music and lyrics composed by Barb Jungr.