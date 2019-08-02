'Scarborough' actress is the latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing

An actress who is starring in the sitcom 'Scarborough' has been announced as the latest Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

Catherine Tyldesley, best known for her part in Coronation Street, was the fifth celebrity to be announced for the show.

She played Eva Price in 'Corrie' from 2011 to 2018, and earlier this year was in Scarborough to film the sitcom, which will be screened on BBC One.

She and co-star Jason Manford were pictured enjoying the attractions of the seafront, including Luna Park.

Catherine said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show.

"It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right!

"I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!”

She played the lead role of Iris Moss in BBC drama Lilies and has further credits in Holby City, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Sorted, Florence Nightingale Red Riding, Shameless and Trollied.

Catherine joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and social media star Saffron Barker in the Strictly line-up.