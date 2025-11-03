SCARBOROUGH ACTS OF REMEMBRANCE: 19 photos from the Planting Of The Crosses ceremony at Alma Square

Reverend Joe Kinsella, led proceedings and the exhortation was given by Royal British Legion Scarborough Branch chairman Matthew O’Brien.

The Band of The Yorkshire Volunteers marched through Scarborough following the ceremony and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and the Mayor of Scarborough took the Salute at the Top of Huntress Row.

Additional acts of remembrance are scheduled to take place in the town, with a Remembrance Day Service at Queen Street Methodist church on Sunday, November 9 at 9.30am and Remembrance Day commemoration at Oliver’s Mount at 11am and the Laying of the Poppies on the Sea ceremony at the Lifeboat Station, also at 11am. Both 11am services will observe the national two-minute silence.

A short service will also take place at Alma Square on Armstice Day (November 11) at 10.50am to remember those who serve and who have served.

1 . Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square L-R Cllr Janet Jefferson, MP Alison Hume, Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire John Senior, Royal British Legion Scarborough President Tom Fox

2 . Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square The RNLI standard bearer at the ceremony

3 . Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square Marching through the town