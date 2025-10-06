SCARBOROUGH ACTS OF REMEMBRANCE: Armistice Day Commemoration to take place in Alma Square

Gathering at Alma Square to remember the fallen

The community is invited to join the Royal British Legion Scarborough Branch and people across the UK in an act of remembrance on Armistice Day, November 11.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees are invited to gather for a short service at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in Alma Square to honour the fallen.

This year the Royal British Legion Scarborough Branch will be joined by the children of St George's School for the commemoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first-ever Armistice Day ceremony on November 11 1919, King George V said: "All locomotion should cease, so that, in perfect stillness, the thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead."

He made two decrees;

The first that the nation observe a two-minute silence throughout the lands - the first minute to remember all those who went to fight for their country and the second to remember all those who never returned.

The second decree was that at all other remembrance services medals would be worn. Both of these decrees are honoured on Armistice Day as the whole nation remembers those who have fought and those who have fallen.