Scarborough Air Cadets complete tour of UK's RAF stations in 48 hours

Two drivers from Scarborough Air Cadets have completed a non-stop 48-hour tour of the country’s RAF stations to raise money for charity.

Sergeant James Raw and Flying Officer John Brockbank are members of the 739 Squadron Air Training Corps.

On Saturday, the pair set off on a 2,210-mile anticlockwise tour of the UK with the aim to visit 28 RAF bases in just two days.

James said: “It was long, tiring and certainly eventful. Due to time restraints we only visited 24 stations but we made it.

“We arrived at Fylingdales at 12.45pm and we got to the last station two days later with a couple of minutes to spare.”

The challenge saw the two cadets drive their minibus across North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Scotland, Wales, the Midlands, the South of England and the East Coast.

They returned around 12.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

“I’d certainly do it again, there are a few things I would change but the route was brilliant.

“The way we worked it out meant that we were driving long distances at night when the roads were quieter so it worked quite well.”

So far, the pair have raised £1,400 which will be split between Mental Health charity Scarborough Survivors who are planning to start a project for 16 to 25 year olds and the Air Cadets.

Anyone who wishes to donate to help them reach their £2,000 target can do so by contacting the the 739 Squadron or Scarborough Survivors.