Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team assist woman in Goathland

Beck Hole waterfall at Thomason Foss Wood , near Goathland. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) were called out twice in ten minutes on Thursday July 28.

The first call came at 12.14pm from Yorkshire Ambulance Service who had received a report of lady with an arm injury lying on the ground ‘somewhere’ on the path between the Mallyan Spout Hotel and the base of the waterfall in the valley behind the hotel.

Team members were deployed to scene and once it was confirmed that an ambulance service responder had found the patient and was walking her back to the road they diverted to a call from North Yorkshire Police to an incident at Brandsby which was received at 12.24pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve team members and two vehicles were deployed for 30 minutes.

SMRT then travelled to Brandsby to assist North Yorkshire Police in the search for a vulnerable female reported missing from home.

Thankfully the lady was quickly found, safe and well, by a Police search team and SMRT were able to stand down from the scene.