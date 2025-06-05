Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team celebrates 60 years

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) will celebrate its 60th anniversary later this year.

Founded as the Scarborough and District Search and Rescue Team on July 7 1965, the team was originally started by the North York Moors National Park voluntary rangers who saw a need to provide a service to the increasing numbers of walkers using the moors.

Included in this was the famous Lyke Wake Walk which attracted many thousands each year to attempt to walk its 46 miles (74 km) in less than 24 hours.

The team received its first callout on October 26 when six youngsters from Teesside went missing on Fylingdales Moor whilst taking part in the Lyke Wake Walk.

The team also provides assistance for major incidents in other areas of the country, and was involved in the search for evidence at Kielder Forest after PAN AM Flight 103 crashed at Lockerbie in December 1988.

Some of the evidence recovered from Kielder Forest was used during the trial at The Hague.

The team now comprises some 50 members, of which 40 are operational.

Team member Ian Hugill said: “Doing a carry out can be hard work, and you need 16 people to effect the rescue, eight to carry and eight to take over to give them a break. This means we alway aim to have a core team of around 40 people available.”

In 1996, the team moved from Ravenscar to its current base at Snainton where it was renamed Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

In 2012, SRMRT was awarded The Queen’s Award For Voluntary Service - The MBE for voluntary groups in recognition of is work.