Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team evacuate competitor from Dalby No Ego event

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist a casualty in Dalby Forest.

The team provided treatment and evacuation of a competitor in the No Ego challenge who had sustained a lower leg injury.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following assessment and immediate casualty care on site the team carried the patient to a waiting ambulance for delivery to definitive medical care.