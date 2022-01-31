Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team evacuate competitor from Dalby No Ego event
The Mountain Rescue Team were called into action at the event at 7.00pm on Saturday January 29.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:26 am
The team provided treatment and evacuation of a competitor in the No Ego challenge who had sustained a lower leg injury.
Following assessment and immediate casualty care on site the team carried the patient to a waiting ambulance for delivery to definitive medical care.
The No Ego challenge was a head torch five mile night race which took place on the tracks and trails through Dalby Forest at the weekend.