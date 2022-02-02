Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team release details of 124 callouts in 2021

How the Mountain Rescue Team call outs were broken down

A post on the Mountain Rescue Team's Facebook page detailed the number of incidents and the kind of call outs the team attended over the past 12 months.

In 2021, the team attended 124 incidents attended by 43 operational team members and eight support team members who gave 10,550 volunteer hours.

The team attended 36 walker rescues, 20 mountain bike rescues, six horse rider rescues and one dog rescue, in addition, they engaged in one flood prevention call out and spent 30 days on missing person searches.

A statement on the team's Facebook page read: "One month into 2022 and this year is setting out to be as busy last year.

"We have responded to 11 incidents in January with over 1000 volunteer hours committed to call outs, training and other related events.

