Scarborough and Whitby contestants wanted to take part in TV's Mastermind

Hat Trick / Hindsight Productions is currently casting contestants from the Whitby and Scarborough area for the next series of the BBC Two quiz show, which will be celebrating its 50th year in production this year.

Do you have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair?

Know enough about your specialist subject to be forensically tested?

Presenter Clive Myrie awaits contestants from Whitby and Scarborough for Mastermind's famous black chair.

How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz?

Many start – but only one will finish... Will it be you?

It’s easy to apply, just email [email protected] for an application form.

Entry is open to UK residents (including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.

Contestants do need some general knowledge, but producers are really interested in your three specialist subjects – the wider the range the better.

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition.

We’ll do a short general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your specialist subjects.

The audition will only take 15 to 20 minutes and is relaxed and good fun.

Auditions are currently under way, with the heats filming in Belfast this summer (adhering to Government guidance).