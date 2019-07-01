Armed Forces Day

Scarborough Armed Forces Day: all the pictures of a spectacular event honouring our heroes

The 11th annual Armed Forces Day was celebrated in Scarborough on Saturday.

Thousands flocked to the town and the seafront to take part in the celebrations. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Supporting the Armed Forces.

1. Armed Forces Day

Marching on..

2. Armed Forces Day

Sea Cadet Cameron Stickley looking at the displays.

3. Armed Forces Day

Veterans' march.

4. Armed Forces Day

