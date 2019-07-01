Scarborough Armed Forces Day: all the pictures of a spectacular event honouring our heroes
The 11th annual Armed Forces Day was celebrated in Scarborough on Saturday.
Thousands flocked to the town and the seafront to take part in the celebrations. Pictures by Richard Ponter.
1. Armed Forces Day
Supporting the Armed Forces.
2. Armed Forces Day
Marching on..
3. Armed Forces Day
Sea Cadet Cameron Stickley looking at the displays.
4. Armed Forces Day
Veterans' march.
