Scarborough Armed Forces Day - here is what's on

The final countdown to the 11th annual Armed Forces Day in Scarborough, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country, is underway.

Crowds that are expected to flock to the town on Saturday to pay tribute to the UK Armed Forces and share in the day’s celebrations.

The event runs from 10am until 5pm starting with a welcome by the Town Crier of the Borough of Scarborough, David Birdsall, and Scandinavian bands marching from Foreshore Road to Sandside.

At 11.30am, bringing the classic and unforgettable sound of the mighty Merlin engine to the skies above South Bay, will be the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the first of the day’s spectacular air displays.

The official civic welcome and presentations will take place between noon and 1pm at the formal area on Foreshore Road, which will include a presentation to Scarborough Sea Cadets to mark their centenary.

At 1.15pm Yorkshire’s own Tucano Display Team from No 72 Squadron based at RAF Linton on Ouse will perform, marking their last ever visit to Scarborough before the Tucano is phased out of service in 2020. It will be the only public display by the aircraft in Yorkshire this year.

At 2pm the next aerial spectacle, the Calidus Autogyro, half helicopter and half aeroplane will be in action, piloted by Peter Davies, former winner of the Around the World Air Race.

At 4pm the formidable sound of the Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 display flown by Flight Lieutenant Jim Peterson from 29 Squadron at RAF Coningsby will wow the crowds in the last of the day’s thrilling air displays.

The day’s Foreshore Road and major highlights programme in full is:

10am Welcome by Town Crier of the Borough of Scarborough

Scandinavian marching bands steps off from Luna Park

11am RAF cadets first aid demonstration at their stall opposite Gilly’s

11.30am RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire Display

12.00pm Civic opening led by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

Welcome by the Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Roberta Swiers

Long service and veterans badges presentations

Presentation to Scarborough Sea Cadets

Scarborough Sea Cadets Centenary Parade

Performance by Yorkshire Volunteers Band

1.15pm RAF Tucano Display

2pm Calidus Autogyro Display

2.30pm Scarborough Sea Cadets Gun Run Challenge

3pm RNLI High Powered Manoeuvres Display

4pm RAF Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 Display

4.20pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade led by Queen's Own Yeomanry WMIK and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

4.30pm Review of parade at the Formal Area

4.40pm Presentation of Armed Force Day Flag to Frank West, Royal Navy veteran, with citation

4.45pm Service of Thanksgiving led by Revd Richard Walker and Revd Pam Jennings

5.00pm ‘Three cheers’ for the Armed Forces

The day’s Sandside programme in full is:

10am AdVintageous Vintage Village gets underway

Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies near Ask

10.20am Performances by Scandinavian marching youth bands

11am Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies near Ask

Noon Yorkshire Volunteers Band and Scarborough Sea Cadets Centenary

Parade step off towards Formal Area

Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies near Ask

Military Vehicle Trust static display

2.30pm Performance by Yorkshire Volunteers Band

4.10pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade muster outside GoldenGrid

4.20pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade step off from Sandside led byQueen';s Own Yeomanry WMIK and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

4.30pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies near Ask

On West Pier there will be a military climbing wall, Eden Camp Museum exhibits and interactive military displays and vehicles, including Barnsley Air Comrades Association with their mortar gun, which will fire at regular intervals throughout the day.

The Scarborough Fair Collection will be exhibiting on Vincent Pier, including their World War One Thornycroft J-Type truck.

In the harbour area, there will be living history tours of The Regal Lady, which took part in the evacuation of Dunkirk, known as Operation Dynamo.

Adjacent to Foreshore Road, on the tarmac area between St Nicholas Gardens and Blands Cliff, there will be two military tanks and an Airsoft Rifle Range.

All programme timings are approximate and may be subject to change due to adverse weather, alteration or cancellation.

Tom Fox, chairman of Scarborough Armed Forces Day Committee said: “For the 11th year running we have pulled out all the stops to put on a truly wonderful Armed Forces Day for Scarborough and the thousands of visitors that come to the town specifically for the event. With spectacular air displays and a range of activities, parades, interactive exhibits and stalls on the ground, it is set to be a really enjoyable day out for all the family and a fitting tribute to our Armed Forces.

“I’d like to thank the generosity of our sponsors as well as our partner organisations and local businesses for their support and in kind contributions and all those that give up their time to help make Armed Forces Day a success.”