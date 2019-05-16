Scarborough artists invited to exhibit at St Mark's church fundraising festival

A week-long arts exhibition showcasing local talent is being organised to help fund the six-figure refurbishment of a church at the heart of its community.

Artists in and around Scarborough are being invited to put their work on display at St Mark’s Chuch, Newby.

The festival is a celebration of community creativity and will feature paintings, drawings, photography and 3D work including ceramics, glassware and textiles.

It will officially open to the public at 6pm on Sunday when the Mayor and Mayoress as well as local councillors will come down for the grand opening.

Organiser Trevor King said: “We’re giving local artists the chance to reveal their hidden talents – and raise money for the church at the same time.

“Many people in this area may have not exhibited before and their work is maybe in the shed or the bedroom and kept secret. We want them to get involved and show us what they can do.”

All the exhibits will be up for sale with the artist receiving an agreed percentage of the sale price.

But it’s not all about arts. Entertainment will be centre stage too with the church hosting a variety of music, film and literary events for people of all ages every evening, right through bank holiday Monday, May 27.

Among the community groups that will get involved to support the cause are Staxton Singers, who will host an open rehearsal at 7.30pm on Monday, and Scarborough Community Choir who will perform at 7.30pm on Friday May 24.

“Everybody is excited about what we have planned,” added Trevor.

“We hope people from across the town will come along and really enjoy all the festival has to offer with us.”

The exhibition, which everyone can visit for free, is just the latest of a series of fundraising events organised by St Mark’s to revamp the church.

In the past three years, work has been taking place to reroof and rewire the church – a project worth £95,000.

During this time, services were held in the church hall on Coldyhill Lane.

However, after a 12-month delay caused by the presence of bats in the roof (who have now been built their own boxes), work has been completed and the next phase of the refurbishment is ready to begin.

This involves building an annex at the rear of the church by 2022 which will cost St Mark’s another £250,000.

The extension will include a kitchen and café area, toilets, an office, meeting rooms and storage space.

It will also see the current church entrance porch replaced with a glazed atrium space providing access to both the church and the new extension, and the possible opening of a community cafe.

Artists who would like to exhibit their work and therefore help fundraise for the church should contact Trevor on 07941 338466 or email trevorkimg3355@gmail.com.