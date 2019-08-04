Scarborough band Nearly Famous apologise after their Sixties charity gig is cancelled

Scarborough band Nearly Famous have apologised after their annual ’60s charity gig had to be cancelled at short notice "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The gig was due to take place in aid of Macmillan Nurses on Saturday August 3 at the Roscoe Rooms, in Roscoe Street.

A statement says: “We wish to apologise to everyone who purchased tickets for the event.

"The band would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets to support such a worthy cause. All tickets will be fully refunded from Record Revivals in Northway.”

Mandrakes' concert in tribute to Robert Palmer: see HERE

Nearly Famous, made up of members of local ’60s and ’70s groups, have a CD on sale featuring guest artist Paul Garbutt, with proceeds going to Macmillan Nurses.

The band consists of Jonty Hartley from Jonty and the Strangers (the first rock band to feature in Scarborough); Pete Liley from The Moonshots and The Mandrakes (The Mandrakes were formed in 1964 by a gathering of Scarborough High School for Boys pupils including a 15-year-old Robert Palmer, who went on to international fame); Bob Woodyat and Graham Trousdale from The Incas; and Pete Jackson who played drums with Brave New World.

Historic reminder of their generation: see HERE