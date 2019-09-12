Scarborough bands to celebrate the life of local musician Dave George Robinson

Ten Scarborough bands will be joining forces to celebrate the life of a local musician by putting on a gig in his honour.

Dave George Robinson was a much-loved member of the Scarborough music community.

Dave George Robinson

Over several decades he travelled the world, performing with and supporting the formation of dozens of bands. He often gifted instruments to those less fortunate, and even converted his own house into practice spaces for musicians to rehearse in.

The event will take place at Apollo Venue, Castle Road in Scarborough from 1pm until 10pm on Sunday September 22.

After hearing of his passing, local singer Dan Green from the band Friday Street and Mr Robinson’s family decided to organise the celebration of Dave’s life, and contacted many of the bands who benefited from his assistance.

The bands jumped at the opportunity to say their personal thanks and farewell to Dave for all of his help and guidance over the years.

Dan said: “The response from the bands has been phenomenal. We have had to amend the posters three times as more and more bands want to get on board. This is exactly what Dave would have wanted us to do.”

"All are welcome whether you knew Dave personally or not. Admission is only £5 with all money raised going to help fund a range of youth music projects."

The line-up, subject to change, will include Chu Ma Shu, Radio Silence, Wildfire, Stray Scene, Property Of Dave, The Apathy Trio, James Brown, The Rockin' Hill Billy Blues Band, Friday Street and Sidewinder.