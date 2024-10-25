Simon Scott and Nicole Carr, who run the Astro Dog astrology business.

A couple who run the Astro Dog astronomy business based in Dalby Forest have spoken in depth about their fascination with the night sky, turning their hobby into a business reality – and staying up all hours to capture the spectacular northern lights.

What is Astro Dog?

Astro Dog is a small astronomy and astrophotography business based in Scarborough.

The Astro Dog team consists of Nicole, Simon and our dog, Luna – AKA Astro Dog.

A youngster gets a great view of the night sky.

We host exciting and interactive public stargazing events in the enchanting Dalby Forest, set within the heart of the International Dark Sky Reserve of the North York Moors National Park.

Alongside this, we offer educational outreach sessions for schools and clubs.

We have a great passion for the night sky, in particular we have a great interest in astrophotography and the Aurora Borealis aka Northern Lights.

In our spare time we enjoy heading out on celestial adventures and love to capture night landscape photographs as well as image deep sky objects.

Taking it in turns to get a great view of the night sky.

We run a Facebook page where we share regular astronomy updates, letting people know about what there is to see in the night sky, plus tips and tricks to help people with their own stargazing adventures.

On our Facebook page we also post regular updates on the Aurora, helping people to witness and capture the Northern Lights.

In addition to Facebook information posts, we post deep space photographs and night landscape photographs including images of the Aurora captured during our own celestial adventures.

We have a loyal and continually growing social following, at the time of writing we currently have 8,303 followers on our Facebook page.

Stunning Aurora Borealis as seen from Dalby Forest, where Astro Dog hold astronomy sessions.

HOW WE BECAME INVOLVED IN ASTRONOMY AND ASTROPHOTOGRAPHY

We are both very creative people and have always been fascinated with the night sky and all things space from a young age.

We initially got into astrophotography when we took our very first DSLR camera out to try and capture some images of meteors from the Perseid meteor shower in 2015.

Our fascination for the night sky and space, coupled with our newfound hobby of night-photography, only fuelled our desire to learn more about astronomy and astrophotography.

It wasn’t long until we found out you could capture images of the Northern Lights from Scarborough and from that moment onwards, we became avid aurora hunters too.

Today, we now own a large collection of astronomy and photography equipment including telescopes, tracking mounts, dedicated astronomy cameras, and have captured a large catalogue of images of night landscape images and amazing deep space objects including galaxies, star clusters and nebulae.

Along the way we have learned a great deal about astronomy and the universe.

We would do hours of research on how to navigate the night sky and on all our astrophotography targets.

What we learnt only left us wanting to learn more.

Once you start, you never stop learning and you get a great feeling of wonder and awe when you learn about space, the universe and all the magical and

mysterious things that are out there.

The universe is a scary yet beautiful ocean of possibility, and it’s that wonderful feeling of child-like awe that has kept us captivated and wanting to learn more about astronomy and astrophotography.

Our passion for Astro photography and our dedication towards the night sky was noticed by the company Hidden Horizons and we were approached by them in September 2021, to help run their stargazing events in Dalby Forest.

We were more than happy to help Hidden Horizons and after our first three nights helping them we were given the responsibility of running all the events for them.

It was scary starting out as we had never done anything such as public speaking or running public events before, but we found our experience and knowledge fitted perfectly with the task of educating others about the night sky.

After running stargazing events on behalf of Hidden Horizons for a year, they offered for us to take on the stargazing events for ourselves as Astro Dog.

Since taking on stargazing at Dalby, we have worked very hard on and have invested heavily in developing and improving the stargazing experience at Dalby Forest.

We have welcomed thousands of guests from all over the country, including guests from almost every continent in the world, and we have always

had excellent feedback.

Our stargazing events and photography have been featured in many local and national media publications.

The images of the Northern Lights that we have captured have proved to be very popular and have also appeared quite a few times on national TV news shows.

This summer we held our first photography exhibition as part of the inaugural Scarborough Arts festival.

Our exhibition Celestial Adventures was very popular, and we had a great reception from the many visitors to our debut exhibition.

Following the conclusion of the arts festival we were thrilled to find out our exhibition also won a Scarborough Arts award for best debut exhibition of which we are very proud.

We are currently exhibiting at a beautiful little gallery space above Picturesque framing shop on St John’s Road in Scarborough and there will be more exhibitions to announce in the near future too.

THE NORTH YORK MOORS DARK SKIES FESTIVALS

We are one of the largest providers of dark skies experiences for the North York Moors National Park’s annual Dark Skies Festivals that take place every year during October and February.

We are proud to work alongside the national park and to be supporting the Dark Skies Fringe Festival again this October as well as the main Dark Skies Festival next February.

This year the NYMNP Dark Skies Fringe festival will be taking place throughout the October half term between October 25 and November 3.

We will be hosting stargazing experiences on many evenings throughout the festival and we are looking forward to welcoming many more guests to our cozy stargazing hub in Dalby Forest again this year.

As the festival takes place during half-term it is a great way for families to get outside, to enjoy the beautiful dark skies the North York Moors has to offer, and to reap the health and mental wellbeing benefits that stargazing can offer.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT AN ASTRO DOG STARGAZING EXPERIENCE

Guests are treated to a guided tour of the night sky and have the chance to use our large aperture telescopes to get close up views of the Moon, the planets, plus an array of amazing deep space objects including double stars, star clusters, galaxies, and nebulae.

If the skies are cloudy, we have an immersive 360 degree planetarium dome that we use to teach our guests about the history of astronomy and take them on a journey to the edge of the universe.

We also deliver interesting talks and colourful presentations on astronomy, astrophotography, the equipment involved, plus some helpful astronomy-related software.

Our events can be enjoyed by beginner stargazers, astronomy/astrophotography enthusiasts, sci-fi fanatics, nature lovers and anyone with an interest in space or the night sky.

We also have gift cards available that can be used towards event bookings and in our giftshop.

Visit www.astro-dog.co.uk for more.