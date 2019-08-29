Scarborough Borough Council sees £922,000 council tax windfall after price hikes for residents

Scarborough Borough Council brought in £922,000 more in council tax during the first three months of this year than the year before, new figures reveal.

But the Local Government Association has warned that many councils are now beyond the point where rising council tax income can plug their funding gaps.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows Scarborough council received £21.13 million in council tax between April and June this year.

This was £922,000 more than the same time last year, a rise of 4.6%.That’s roughly in line with the England average, with income from council tax increasing by 5.7% across the country.

Councils across England took in £9.07 billion through council tax in the three months to June – an increase of more than £486 million on last year.

On top of council tax, local authorities also receive funding through central government grants to help them run public services.

But a new parliamentary report from the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee has warned that significant cuts to this funding has left councils with no choice but to cut back on services.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association added: “Vital local services provided by councils face a funding gap of more than £5 billion next year.

“Faced with severe funding pressures, many councils feel they are being left with little choice but to ask residents to pay more to help them try and protect their local services.”