Scarborough BusFest cancelled due to organisers having 'no alternative'

Organisers of Scarborough BusFest have made the decision to cancel this years event.

The event, which has ran for the past three years, has been cancelled due to the unforeseen unavailability of the North Bay former Swimming Pool Car Park and organisers having "no alternative but to cancel this year’s Rally and Running Day".

A statement on their Facebook page, said: "This decision has not been taken lightly and other sites have been considered as possible alternatives, but none were really suitable and others the organisers are not familiar with.

"We were offered alternative dates, but these would have proved difficult to attract enough entrants and we the organisers had already made provision for the May weekend as we are not actually from Scarborough. We are a small bunch of enthusiasts who also have other commitments.

"A number of other factors have also led to this decision including the decline in entries and some negative feedback through social media regarding past events."

Organisers have also thanked their regular sponsors Plaxton, North Bay Railway and Shoreline Suncruiser Buses and every vehicle owner that has attended over the last 3 years and making the event possible.

Over the three-years the event has raised approximatly £1,800 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

"Sadly, the biggest loser in this decision is the charity. If anyone reading wishes to donate to the RNLI the can do so by visiting rnli.org," they added.