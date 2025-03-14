Scarborough business announced as sponsors of first Rainbow Centre charity ball

Steve Evans (Mainprize Offshore's General Manager) with Jo Laking (CEO The Rainbow Centre), Sharon Mainprize (Director) and Justin Coates (Office Manager).

Eastfield-based Mainprize Offshore Limited has been announced as the headline sponsor for the Rainbow Centre’s first charity ball.

On Saturday June 7 2025, The Rainbow Centre will be hosting an elegant evening at Scarborough Spa which will be filled with delectable cuisine and fabulous music - all while helping local individuals and families who are most in need.

For the last twelve years, the Mainprize Offshore has been offering support services to the offshore renewable industry, with the Mainprize family having a 350-year heritage in the local fishing industry. The entire tam has been invited to attend the ball.

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.

James Howard, fundraising officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “We are delighted to have such a well-respected and innovative local business on board as our headline sponsor for the ball.

“Mainprize Offshore have been involved with the Rainbow Centre for the last 12 months and have run a number of fundraising events including MD, Bob Mainprize, having a sponsored leg waxing whilst in drag, and have also sponsored our new staff uniforms.”

At the ball, guests can indulge in a delightful drinks’ reception followed by a lavish three-course dinner, that will tantalise the taste buds.

As the night unfolds, there will be an exciting charity auction where guests could win incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Ball-goers are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black tie and evening attire as the ball will exude an atmosphere of sophistication and style.

Guests will have the opportunity to dance the night away to an incredible live band - as well as a lively DJ.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.therainbowball.org.

Corporate sponsorship packages are also available by contacting James Howard by email at [email protected].