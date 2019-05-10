Scarborough businessman John Guthrie on The Sunday Times Rich List: here's how much he is worth

Scarborough businessman and benefactor John Guthrie features again on The Sunday Times Rich List, to be published this Sunday, May 12.

The 156-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain in its 31st annual edition.

Mr Guthrie and his family are listed as the 14th richest in Yorkshire, with a fortune of £310 million. That figure is an increase of £24 million on the previous year; they feature regularly on the Rich List.

Mr Guthrie chairs the family-owned Scarborough property group Broadland Properties, based in Scalby Road, and holds the OBE for his charity work. He was a major benefactor to Scarborough Rugby Union Club - its clubhouse bears the name JM Guthrie but that is in honour of his father, as he did not want the recognition - after Sport England turned down the club's application for funding.

Mr Guthrie, 82, is a chartered surveyor by profession and founded Broadland Properties in 1950.

Broadland have interests throughout Britain and Poland, ranging from agricultural and sporting estates to commercial premises and developments. It purchased Hever Castle, in Kent, and its collection from the Astor family in 1983.

As well as the rugby club, Mr Guthrie has supported many organisations, including St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough Museums Trust, Stephen Joseph Theatre, The Rainbow Centre, Ryedale Festival, Scarborough Symphony Orchestra and Wykeham Parochial Church Concert.

Robert Miller retains his position as the richest person in Yorkshire, a £200m increase securing his top ranking with a £2.2 billion fortune.

The Massachusetts-born entrepreneur holds a 38.75% stake in Duty Free Shoppers (DFS), the chain he co-founded in 1960. Based in Hong Kong, DFS has 420 outlets specialising in airport and luxury outlets.

Daughter Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 50, is a member of the DFS board as well as a Royal Academy Trustee, and runs her own high-end childrenswear brand. Mr Miller has a London home and the 36,000-acre Gunnerside shooting estate in North Yorkshire.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This list shows the hard-grafting Yorkshire entrepreneur is very much alive and well.

“Their number includes a former tyre-fitter, a one-time coal miner and several people who left school with barely a qualification to their name.

“Starting and growing your own business is rarely easy, especially amid the current political deadlock in Westminster and turbulence on the stock market. But these individuals and families show what imagination, determination and a sprinkle of Yorkshire grit can achieve.”

Brothers Eddie and Malcolm Healey remain ranked second in Yorkshire with a combined fortune of £1.648bn, up £48m on last year. Alongside his East Yorkshire estate, Malcolm owns Wren Kitchens and Lincolnshire based Ebuyer, an online electronics retailer.

Eddie, 81, also enjoyed a successful year, his main SPH2011 operation showing net assets of £389.4m, up £7.6m on the previous year.

Tony Murray, the ex-RAF pilot and Anglo-French entrepeneur, is ranked third in Yorkshire. He will celebrate his 100th birthday next February. The oldest person in the Rich List, he continues as chairman of the Wolverhampton-based Andrew Sykes Group, an operation hiring out air conditioning and heating equipment with a worth of £242.5m.

Alongside a £400m hotel empire, Murray’s London Security fire protection business, based in Elland, West Yorkshire, showed profits of £21.6m in 2017, registering net assets of £103.4m.

The 2019 Sunday Times Rich List is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.