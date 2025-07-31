Scarborough cancer survivors raise funds at 2025 Breast Mates Fashion Show

Following the sudden closure of their previous venue, Breast Mates were hosted by Shoenique, a local independent fashion store.

Store owner Katie stepped in to offer her space for the event, helping ensure the much-anticipated show could go ahead.

All the models who took to the catwalk are currently living with or recovering from a cancer diagnosis.

Many are still undergoing treatment or awaiting surgery. The show provided a safe and empowering environment, with lively music from Murray Rose and enthusiastic support from the audience, who were encouraged to cheer, clap, and sing along.

Founded in 2023 by Sara Murphy, Breast Mates Scarborough offers a monthly safe, supportive space for people with a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Raising funds is essential,” said Sara. “It allows us to poverty-proof our meetings. After diagnosis some people may be off work for up to a year, making the cost of a coffee or tea outing unaffordable.

“This can lead to isolation on top of an already difficult journey.”

The evening also highlighted the lesser-known fact that men can get breast cancer.

Among the models was Peter Firth, who has survived breast cancer twice. At 79, Peter recently completed a charity skydive to raise awareness of male breast cancer, backed by Breast Mates.

Admission remained affordable at £7, with guests also asked to bring items for the Rainbow Centre food bank.

Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre, attended the event and expressed heartfelt thanks for the generous donations at a time when food stocks are low.

The fashion show was made possible thanks to support from local businesses, including Shoenique, North Street Kitchen (for chair loans), Roscoe Rooms (rehearsal space), and venues like Beach Hut Creations and Bonnets, who regularly host Breast Mates meetings.

Every pound raised stays within the community, supporting both people with cancer and independent local businesses.

The event was a resounding success – raising funds, boosting awareness, fostering confidence, and providing a memorable night of unity and support.

