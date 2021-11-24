Scarborough Christmas retail crime campaign aims to reduce thefts during festive season

There will be an increased police presence in Scarborough this December

As footfall in Scarborough town centre starts to return to “normal” following the Covid pandemic, retailers are still impacted by shop theft.

Often, this is followed by violent conduct from offenders if they are caught in the act.

The first three quarters of 2021 has seen over 270 reports of retail shop theft.

This is similar to figures reported in 2020.

Following on from previous years, the Scarborough Anti-Theft group is working in conjunction with North Yorkshire Police to support businesses and help with the following:

• Prevent and deter crime and/or anti-social behaviour in and around business premises.

• Assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders.

• Create a safe and secure environment for customers, staff and visitors.

Scarborough Police have now launched the Christmas retail crime operation.

This will see an increase of police officers in Scarborough town centre, some of these officers will be patrolling in uniform and some in plain clothes.

Sergeant Heather Standing, from CIT team in North Yorkshire Police said; “Wednesday December 1 will see the launch of proactive events in the town.

"Members of the community impact team and police officers will be on hand to speak to the public about issues such as personal safety and staying safe at Christmas.”