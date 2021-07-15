The armchair stuck on the headland. Picture: Mick Couzens

A fellow voluntary litter picker contacted Mick Couzens, chair of Keep Scarborough Tidy, to let him know about the chair which had been fly tipped and was stuck between a rock and a tree on the headland under the castle.

The piece of furniture is believed to have been stuck for over a decade.

After examining the chair Mick asked Will Haylett from Scarborough cleaning businesses Squeeky Clean if he could help him get it down it with his cherry picker.

The armchair after being removed from the headland. Picture: Mick Couzens

Will was able to reach it and removed it for no cost.

Mick said: "Keep Scarborough Tidy can't thank Will and his Squeeky Clean team enough.

"It just shows that people with the same interests at heart can work together and achieve results."

The new voluntary group Keep Scarborough Tidy was officially launched this month with a community litter pick in Eastfield.

Squeeky Clean removing the armchair from the headland. Picture: Mick Couzens

Fifteen people met at the NHS Medical Centre and set off in different directions collecting a total of 18 bags of rubbish, plus a buoy from the sea and a bicycle wheel.

Mick Couzens said "It was good to see so many people show up for this worthy cause and it was good to see everyone kitted out in the new high vis jackets".

Anyone interested in joining in future cleans can be provided with equipment and should contact the group via email - [email protected] or their Facebook page.