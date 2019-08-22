Scarborough College announces record-breaking GCSE results

Scarborough College is celebrating record-breaking GCSE results again with 97% of its UK pupils achieving 5 or more grades 9 - 4 (equivalent to 5 grades A* - C).

Nearly a quarter of all results were grades 9 or 8 (equivalent A*). When taking into account all pupils’ grades, over 90% achieved 9 - 4.

A record-breaking year for Scarborough College

Headmaster Guy Emmett said: “These are fantastic results, which are further highlighted by the College’s Value Added score of one whole grade for every pupil beyond their external predictions.

"This surpasses previous highly successful years for Scarborough College and emphasises the academic determination of our pupils. It is also a testament to the standard of teaching, supportive parents and the environment of the College.”

There were plenty of individual success stories, as no fewer than12 departments achieved 100% pass rates.

In the STEM subjects, pupils excelled, with Value Added being over a grade and a half in Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

The Year 11 pupils now have the opportunity to progress to the IB diploma.