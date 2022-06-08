Scarborough College honoured to present Unity Statement during England v New Zealand Test match

The Unity Statement saw representatives from across the country’s religious spectrum as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) contribute in support of making cricket more inclusive.

It sets out the faith leaders’ and ECB’s collective commitment to eliminating discrimination, advancing equity and bringing together people from different nationalities, cultures, and religions.

The decision to include Scarborough College came when the founder of the Unity Statement, Mohammed Sadiq Patel, toured the school earlier this year.

Scarborough College’s Headmaster Guy Emmett, Head of School Chidera Olalere and Sixth Form pupil Emily Hazledine present the Unity Statement during the first men’s Test Match between England and New Zealand.

On his visit, Mr Patel was impressed by a diverse school that educates children from more than 30 different countries, that is open to different religions and is passionate about the sport.

Mr Emmett was honoured and proud that the college had been asked to deliver the Unity Statement during the match.

He added: "I feel very lucky to work at our school and the values we stand for.

"Today I saw our pupils speak with passion, eloquence and integrity.

"They were nervous, in front of over 20,000 people at the Home of Cricket and being filmed on Sky TV.