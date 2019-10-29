Scarborough Construction Skills Village hands out awards to its apprentices and learners

The brick-laying quarter of Scarborough Construction Skills Village became the base of a marquee for its dazzling new awards held on-site.

The showcase to celebrate the skills village learners and apprentices and to thank its supporters was praised by industry and community leaders.

The apprentices and assessors created part of the furniture in the marquee at Middle Deepdale as guest speakers queued up to praise the importance of their

efforts.

Skills village creators Graham and Fiona Ratcliffe and their staff were among the town’s “superheroes”, said new Scarborough Council chief executive Mike Greene at the ceremony, attended by 100 guests.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill and Bev Trees, the Enterprise Skills Officer of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership, also spoke in glowing terms of its significant contribution to the area’s “brilliant” construction skill base.

Trophy winners were Lewis Watherston (Top of the Ladder), Josh Walker (Breaking through the Wall), Jack Townsend (Corner return), Finley Ward (Nailed It) and Tyler McMahon (Ground-breaking).

A bigger awards event is to be held next year.

Mr Ratcliffe, managing director of Northern Regeneration which runs the skills village, said: “I have never been more proud of my team. It was a brilliant, uplifting event to applaud and celebrate the efforts of our learners, apprentices and staff.

“To see our local businesses, sponsors and supporters turning out to be with us to share in the celebration was tremendous.”

He added in reference to education funding issues and the apprentice levy concept: “I hope that the messages delivered by the speakers will add to the call for changes that need to be made if we are to continue making a difference to the world of construction and to the lives of young people who want to build, repair and create.”

The apprentice winners were Lewis Watherston, Josh Walker, Jack Townsend, Finley Ward and Tyler McMahon, with awards sponsors Kebbell, GMI, Clover Brickwork, Steve Lockwood Joinery, Linden Homes, MKM and the new Scarborough store of West Building Supplies.