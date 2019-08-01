Scarborough Construction Skills Village to get a permanent home at last

Scarborough’s industry-leading construction skills village is to create a permanent home in the town.

The Scarborough Construction Skills Village has given local teenagers more than 3,000 hours of work experience on a construction site in its three years of operation on the large Middle Deepdale development in Eastfield.

Run by Northern Regeneration CIC, Scarborough Borough Council and developers Kebbell Development Ltd and Keepmoat Homes, it allows students to build homes with professionals, helping to address a gap in the skilled worker market in the borough.

The latter two-partners are building more than 1,300 new homes as part of the development.

The skills village is currently run out of temporary buildings on the site but will now move into some derelict farm buildings on High Eastfield Farm.

A planning application went before Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee on August 1 for a change of use for the buildings and got unanimous approval.

As part of the planning application the councillors were told that in its three years of operation, the skills village has recruited 73 learners on to a study programme and worked with 76 college full-time learners.

As part of the application, the farm buildings will be made good and new doors and windows of contemporary design will be added to make the building secure and more energy-efficient.

The roofs of the traditional buildings, which are generally covered in tiles that are in poor condition, will be finished in a colour coated metal sheeting.

Committee chairman, Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab), said: “It is great to see our young people being afforded these skills.”