Scarborough Convent reunion marks 50 years since the school closed

Smiles all round at the reunion

The 2025 Scarborough Convent Reunion has taken place at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, it is 50 years since the school closed, so it is remarkable that the event was attended by over a hundred former pupils, including some whose schooldays began in the late forties.

And it can be said, they came from far and wide – California to Cloughton, and many places in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was even one former pupil who later became a member of staff, Mrs Thornham.

The gathering took place at Scarborough Rugby Club

The guests were provided with name badges, as fifty years, all have changed a little, and tables were arranged to encourage people to find their contemporaries.

Many had already done so, arriving with lifelong friends from their schooldays.

By the official start time, there were lively conversations throughout the room, and it was necessary to borrow a bell from the rugby club in order to launch the informal formalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was introduced by Pat Straughan (1964) who had done so much of the arduous job of compiling lists and contact details; she provided biographical excerpts from her own experiences as a Head Girl, before drawing attention to the archive of form photos, school magazines and other memorabilia, as well as items of much loved/hated school uniform.

Old friends reunite at the Scarborough Convent reunion

Speaking of which, Pat was followed bravely onstage by Jo Claughan (1963) to recite a humorous poem wearing full school uniform.

That was quite sufficient to get the ball rolling, and it was then on to the bit everyone had come for, a good old gossip about the highs and lows of schooldays, what and where everyone who wasn’t there was up to, and life in retirement (in most cases).

All enhanced by a beautiful vista of the North Yorkshire coast during a heatwave (how often do you get that lucky?) and a tasty buffet lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge thanks to Pat for her organisational skills (and flower arranging) Special mention to Anne Smith (1964) for herculean efforts setting up and managing ticket sales and to Jo Claughan for making very many contact phone calls to those not on electronic media.

More than 100 people attended the event

And to Madeleine Forsyth (1964) for whatever it is that Treasurers do.

It is hoped to hold another such event in 2027, as long as Pat, Anne, Jo and Madeleine are prepared to repeat the sterling efforts that went into making the 2025 reunion a great success.