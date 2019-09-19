Scarborough could be getting a KFC drive-thru

KFC want to open new restaurants across the UK and Scarborough has been listed as one of it's target locations.

The popular fast food chain have listed over 500 places in its plans to open new stores including drive-thru venues, food court counters and restaurants.

Scarborough has been listed as one of the places selected to have a drive-thru.

On the KFC website it states that the company has "bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."

The brand came to Britain in 1956 when its first store opened in Preston. It has now expanded to over 900 locations across the UK and Ireland.

No plans have currently been submitted for a new KFC drive-thru.